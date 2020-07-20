All apartments in Phoenix
7628 S 3RD Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

7628 S 3RD Avenue

7628 South 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7628 South 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
basketball court
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
volleyball court
Welcome to 7628 S 3rd Ave!!! A spacious 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in the out of the way part of South Phoenix. Quiet and with mountain views you have a huge front yard with full chain fence, carport, and lockable gate. A massive back yard with great potential includes storage, RV Gate, and area for volleyball and a basketball hoop. Inside - you have washer/dryer hookups, a big master bedroom with a half bath, large bedrooms, and separate dining and living room. In the area - minutes away from the South Mountain Park, Legacy Golf Course, Aguila Golf Course, and South Mountain Community College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7628 S 3RD Avenue have any available units?
7628 S 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7628 S 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 7628 S 3RD Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7628 S 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7628 S 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 S 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7628 S 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7628 S 3RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7628 S 3RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 7628 S 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 S 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 S 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 7628 S 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7628 S 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7628 S 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 S 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7628 S 3RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
