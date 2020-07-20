7628 S 3RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court carport parking volleyball court

Welcome to 7628 S 3rd Ave!!! A spacious 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in the out of the way part of South Phoenix. Quiet and with mountain views you have a huge front yard with full chain fence, carport, and lockable gate. A massive back yard with great potential includes storage, RV Gate, and area for volleyball and a basketball hoop. Inside - you have washer/dryer hookups, a big master bedroom with a half bath, large bedrooms, and separate dining and living room. In the area - minutes away from the South Mountain Park, Legacy Golf Course, Aguila Golf Course, and South Mountain Community College.