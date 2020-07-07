7626 N 22nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3119303006 ----

A rare find in central Phoenix. Views of the Squaw Peak mountains from front and back patios. Sitting on top of a hill this home has a large lot with diving pool and spa to relax and enjoy the view. The flexible floorplan has 2 master bedrooms, both with exits to patio areas, private baths, fans, & updated lighting. The den can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom. Large storage cabinets in laundry room an garage areas. All appliances included!!! Available 02/01!!!



One Time Admin Fee: $200; Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable); City Tax: 2.3%; Monthly Admin: 2%; Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance); Helping Heroes Discount Available



12 Months



Disposal

Dryer

Garage

Pool

Scenic View