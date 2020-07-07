7626 N 22nd St

Amenities
A rare find in central Phoenix. Views of the Squaw Peak mountains from front and back patios. Sitting on top of a hill this home has a large lot with diving pool and spa to relax and enjoy the view. The flexible floorplan has 2 master bedrooms, both with exits to patio areas, private baths, fans, & updated lighting. The den can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom. Large storage cabinets in laundry room an garage areas. All appliances included!!! Available 02/01!!!
One Time Admin Fee: $200; Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable); City Tax: 2.3%; Monthly Admin: 2%; Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance); Helping Heroes Discount Available
12 Months
Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Pool
Scenic View