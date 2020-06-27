All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7606 N 21st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7606 N 21st Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:23 PM

7606 N 21st Avenue

7606 N 21st Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
La Mancha
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7606 N 21st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021
La Mancha

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Multiple Units available on premises! Cozy 1bd/1ba apartment. Desirable corner lot on the first floor and tucked away from it all. This apartment will fit you perfectly with an open kitchen, large living room, huge bathroom with tub and shower, dining area, walk-in slide closets, and even comes with WATER, SEWAGE, and TRASH Included in rent .Outside - You won't believe the area as its next to all the major Hot Spots to include Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Phoenix Mountain Reserves/Parks, Metro center, Paradise Valley Mall, and in fact, it is only a 10 minute drive from Arizona State University West Campus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 N 21st Avenue have any available units?
7606 N 21st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7606 N 21st Avenue have?
Some of 7606 N 21st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7606 N 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7606 N 21st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 N 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7606 N 21st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7606 N 21st Avenue offer parking?
No, 7606 N 21st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7606 N 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 N 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 N 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 7606 N 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7606 N 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7606 N 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 N 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 N 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College