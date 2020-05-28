7563 North Central Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool internet access lobby

Luxury top of line Copenhagen contemporary furnishings, two HD blue ray flat screen tvs, dvr free access to netflix, etc, and high speed Wifi.

All utilities are included in monthly fee. Eclectic art work, stainless appliances, new pots/pans classy glass and dinnerware. Spacious roomy feel and views galore. Not appropriate for small children in my opinion-balcony?



Very secure - 24 hour staffed front lobby , elevator uses key , heated pool and jacuzzi, library with workout equipment, assigned parking, condo and balcony views of famous Camelback mountain, city lights, sunrises and sunsets .



Across the street from light rail stop. If you are going to be working downtown the light rail might be ideal for you. Next to the famous Heard Museum. Minutes from downtown, major freeways, shopping, superb dining, clubs.



Spacious 1500sq. New everything - Top of line king mattress and linens. Not only is this an end unit, extremely quiet it has an Extra Long Balcony that adds another dimension - very peaceful and pleasant overlooking the newly redecorated and updated heated large pool area. Condo is high enough to feel the quiet privacy of a high rise - but not too high- you can enjoy the full view of landscaping, not just looking down on tops of trees. King in Master,Queen Bed in 2nd Bedroom. This is an urban feel condo, free flowing giving a very spacious feel. The second bedroom is ideal for working-sitting area w desk for a computer work station which allows you to gaze out onto the fabulous views.