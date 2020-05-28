All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7563 North Central Avenue

7563 South Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7563 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
lobby
Luxury top of line Copenhagen contemporary furnishings, two HD blue ray flat screen tvs, dvr free access to netflix, etc, and high speed Wifi.
All utilities are included in monthly fee. Eclectic art work, stainless appliances, new pots/pans classy glass and dinnerware. Spacious roomy feel and views galore. Not appropriate for small children in my opinion-balcony?

Very secure - 24 hour staffed front lobby , elevator uses key , heated pool and jacuzzi, library with workout equipment, assigned parking, condo and balcony views of famous Camelback mountain, city lights, sunrises and sunsets .

Across the street from light rail stop. If you are going to be working downtown the light rail might be ideal for you. Next to the famous Heard Museum. Minutes from downtown, major freeways, shopping, superb dining, clubs.

Spacious 1500sq. New everything - Top of line king mattress and linens. Not only is this an end unit, extremely quiet it has an Extra Long Balcony that adds another dimension - very peaceful and pleasant overlooking the newly redecorated and updated heated large pool area. Condo is high enough to feel the quiet privacy of a high rise - but not too high- you can enjoy the full view of landscaping, not just looking down on tops of trees. King in Master,Queen Bed in 2nd Bedroom. This is an urban feel condo, free flowing giving a very spacious feel. The second bedroom is ideal for working-sitting area w desk for a computer work station which allows you to gaze out onto the fabulous views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7563 North Central Avenue have any available units?
7563 North Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7563 North Central Avenue have?
Some of 7563 North Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7563 North Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7563 North Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7563 North Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7563 North Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7563 North Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7563 North Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7563 North Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7563 North Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7563 North Central Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7563 North Central Avenue has a pool.
Does 7563 North Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7563 North Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7563 North Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7563 North Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
