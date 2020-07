Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

NEW FLOORING AND PAINT WITH UPDATED APPLIANCES! Upper level unit features great room, dining off kitchen, private patio, two large bedrooms and bath with tub/shower combo. Unit has two covered parking spaces, storage closet, and coin laundry room downstairs. This property features a community pool, mountain views and is close to local shopping, restaurants and schools. $40 per adult background check and rental tax applies.