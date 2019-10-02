All apartments in Phoenix
7524 S 13TH Place
7524 S 13TH Place

7524 South 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7524 South 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Deal! 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage in the beautiful Heather Grove gated community* Open floor plan with large family room and kitchen with walk in pantry and light oak cabinets* Large master bedroom with large walk-in closet* Master bathroom has separate shower and tub and double sinks* Upstairs laundry with new washer and dryer, all bedrooms have walk in closets and ceiling fans, Covered patio* Close to downtown Phoenix, airport, freeways and lots of shopping*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 S 13TH Place have any available units?
7524 S 13TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7524 S 13TH Place have?
Some of 7524 S 13TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524 S 13TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
7524 S 13TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 S 13TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 7524 S 13TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7524 S 13TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 7524 S 13TH Place offers parking.
Does 7524 S 13TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7524 S 13TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 S 13TH Place have a pool?
No, 7524 S 13TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 7524 S 13TH Place have accessible units?
No, 7524 S 13TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 S 13TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7524 S 13TH Place has units with dishwashers.
