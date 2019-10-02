7524 S 13TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Deal! 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage in the beautiful Heather Grove gated community* Open floor plan with large family room and kitchen with walk in pantry and light oak cabinets* Large master bedroom with large walk-in closet* Master bathroom has separate shower and tub and double sinks* Upstairs laundry with new washer and dryer, all bedrooms have walk in closets and ceiling fans, Covered patio* Close to downtown Phoenix, airport, freeways and lots of shopping*