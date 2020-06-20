All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 750 E. Northern Ave 2153.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
750 E. Northern Ave 2153
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

750 E. Northern Ave 2153

750 E Northern Ave · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

750 E Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Two Bedroom Condo overlooking pool in North Central Gated Complex. - This two bedroom condo is packed with big features like all new Stainless Steel Appliances, also new Washer & Dryer. New Granite Counters, all new designer paint & Carpet, Tile flooring thru out. Balcony overlooks swimming pool. Located on the 2nd level with large veranda and extra storage rm. Open kitchen with breakfast bar opens to inviting living room with fireplace. Conveniently located close to major cross streets with privacy of interior lot behind secured gates. Community features Tennis/Club House/Media Rm, Work out Center plus pool & spa.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1,395 + tax
Security Deposit - $1,395
Admin Fee - $150
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Pet Fee - $250/Pet upon Lessor Approval

Call listing agent for a tour today!

Esther Bronsteyn
602-570-6575
E & G Real Estate Services
esther@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE2288797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 have any available units?
750 E. Northern Ave 2153 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 have?
Some of 750 E. Northern Ave 2153's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 currently offering any rent specials?
750 E. Northern Ave 2153 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 is pet friendly.
Does 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 offer parking?
No, 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 does not offer parking.
Does 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 have a pool?
Yes, 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 has a pool.
Does 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 have accessible units?
No, 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 does not have accessible units.
Does 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 E. Northern Ave 2153 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 750 E. Northern Ave 2153?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity