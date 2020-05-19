745 W COOLIDGE Street

Amenities
Get ready to fall in love with this extraordinary remodel in the Melrose District! This Central Phoenix home has 3 beds, 3 baths and upgrades at every turn! Situated on an oversized lot, this contemporary home features a private pool, cozy fireplace, and a wet bar perfect for entertaining. The Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, dual wall ovens, center island, marble countertops & backsplash! Large master suite with walk-in closet, master bath features marble counters and walk-in tiled shower. The guest suite/office also has a full bath and private courtyard. The backyard is an entertainers dream with a covered patio, pavers, turf and a sparkling pool! Walking distance to all your favorite shops and restaurants on 7th Ave!