745 W COOLIDGE Street

745 W Coolidge St · No Longer Available
Location

745 W Coolidge St, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
guest suite
Get ready to fall in love with this extraordinary remodel in the Melrose District! This Central Phoenix home has 3 beds, 3 baths and upgrades at every turn! Situated on an oversized lot, this contemporary home features a private pool, cozy fireplace, and a wet bar perfect for entertaining. The Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, dual wall ovens, center island, marble countertops & backsplash! Large master suite with walk-in closet, master bath features marble counters and walk-in tiled shower. The guest suite/office also has a full bath and private courtyard. The backyard is an entertainers dream with a covered patio, pavers, turf and a sparkling pool! Walking distance to all your favorite shops and restaurants on 7th Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 W COOLIDGE Street have any available units?
745 W COOLIDGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 W COOLIDGE Street have?
Some of 745 W COOLIDGE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 W COOLIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
745 W COOLIDGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 W COOLIDGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 745 W COOLIDGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 745 W COOLIDGE Street offer parking?
No, 745 W COOLIDGE Street does not offer parking.
Does 745 W COOLIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 W COOLIDGE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 W COOLIDGE Street have a pool?
Yes, 745 W COOLIDGE Street has a pool.
Does 745 W COOLIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 745 W COOLIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 745 W COOLIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 W COOLIDGE Street has units with dishwashers.

