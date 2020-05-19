745 W COOLIDGE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool guest suite

Get ready to fall in love with this extraordinary remodel in the Melrose District! This Central Phoenix home has 3 beds, 3 baths and upgrades at every turn! Situated on an oversized lot, this contemporary home features a private pool, cozy fireplace, and a wet bar perfect for entertaining. The Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, dual wall ovens, center island, marble countertops & backsplash! Large master suite with walk-in closet, master bath features marble counters and walk-in tiled shower. The guest suite/office also has a full bath and private courtyard. The backyard is an entertainers dream with a covered patio, pavers, turf and a sparkling pool! Walking distance to all your favorite shops and restaurants on 7th Ave!