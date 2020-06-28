745 East McKinley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities

This one is a hard property to come by! Bright and cheery this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Garfield historic district with a brick fireplace with wood trim cabinets! Kitchen is modern with cabinets, window over kitchen sink and tile counter-tops. Neutral flooring in the home, ceiling fans with lights, inside laundry area with washer/dryer included, small yard makes for easy maintenance! Very close to Roosevelt Row with restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Easy freeway access too! Don't wait, come and take a look before it's gone!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.