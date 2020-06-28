All apartments in Phoenix
745 East McKinley Street

745 East Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

745 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
This one is a hard property to come by! Bright and cheery this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Garfield historic district with a brick fireplace with wood trim cabinets! Kitchen is modern with cabinets, window over kitchen sink and tile counter-tops. Neutral flooring in the home, ceiling fans with lights, inside laundry area with washer/dryer included, small yard makes for easy maintenance! Very close to Roosevelt Row with restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Easy freeway access too! Don't wait, come and take a look before it's gone!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 East McKinley Street have any available units?
745 East McKinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 745 East McKinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
745 East McKinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 East McKinley Street pet-friendly?
No, 745 East McKinley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 745 East McKinley Street offer parking?
No, 745 East McKinley Street does not offer parking.
Does 745 East McKinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 East McKinley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 East McKinley Street have a pool?
No, 745 East McKinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 745 East McKinley Street have accessible units?
No, 745 East McKinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 745 East McKinley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 East McKinley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 East McKinley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 East McKinley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
