7430 S 27TH Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located off of Baseline & 27th St in Phoenix in a very desirable gated community.This 3 bed plus a closed den , 3 bath home Kitchen features oak cabinets with crown molding, upgraded kitchen-aid appliances, upgraded granite counter tops, custom back-splash, water softener and reverse osmosis. Other features include designer accent colors all throughout the home, ceiling fans, custom wooden blinds,upgraded carpet and beautiful pavers in the backyard with citrus plants. This home is located very close to Freeways, Downtown Phoenix, Airport and AZ Mills. $200 ADMIN FEE DIUW AT MOVE IN PLUS $25 MONTHLY ADMIN FEE. NO PETS