All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7430 S 27TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7430 S 27TH Way
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

7430 S 27TH Way

7430 South 27th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7430 South 27th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located off of Baseline & 27th St in Phoenix in a very desirable gated community.This 3 bed plus a closed den , 3 bath home Kitchen features oak cabinets with crown molding, upgraded kitchen-aid appliances, upgraded granite counter tops, custom back-splash, water softener and reverse osmosis. Other features include designer accent colors all throughout the home, ceiling fans, custom wooden blinds,upgraded carpet and beautiful pavers in the backyard with citrus plants. This home is located very close to Freeways, Downtown Phoenix, Airport and AZ Mills. $200 ADMIN FEE DIUW AT MOVE IN PLUS $25 MONTHLY ADMIN FEE. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 S 27TH Way have any available units?
7430 S 27TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7430 S 27TH Way have?
Some of 7430 S 27TH Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7430 S 27TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
7430 S 27TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 S 27TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 7430 S 27TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7430 S 27TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 7430 S 27TH Way offers parking.
Does 7430 S 27TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7430 S 27TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 S 27TH Way have a pool?
No, 7430 S 27TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 7430 S 27TH Way have accessible units?
No, 7430 S 27TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 S 27TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7430 S 27TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College