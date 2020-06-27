Amenities

7429 W St Catherine Ave Available 08/09/19 $1,250/Month 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in Laveen - St Catherine - ***Available for August 9, 2019***

***No Pets Allowed

***Allow 48hrs notice to view home, it's currently occupied.

Only $1,250 per month! Come and see this great 1,914 SF 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot. This home boasts a large walk in closet in the Master, covered patio, beautiful ceramic tile, Stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer and dryer are included.



Rent is $1,250 plus taxes.

Refundable security deposit is $1,000.

$200 Admin fee due at move in. $50 application fee per adult.

Inquire about pet fees and restrictions.



For more info, please call/text "7429StCatherine" to Edgar Rascon, Realtor, at 480-628-2929, email at edgrobinsongroup@gmail.com or apply at www.robinsongroupre.com/rental_listings



Viewing by appointment only



The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.



