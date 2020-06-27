All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

7429 W St Catherine Ave

7429 West St Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7429 West St Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7429 W St Catherine Ave Available 08/09/19 $1,250/Month 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in Laveen - St Catherine - ***Available for August 9, 2019***
***No Pets Allowed
***Allow 48hrs notice to view home, it's currently occupied.
Only $1,250 per month! Come and see this great 1,914 SF 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot. This home boasts a large walk in closet in the Master, covered patio, beautiful ceramic tile, Stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer and dryer are included.

Rent is $1,250 plus taxes.
Refundable security deposit is $1,000.
$200 Admin fee due at move in. $50 application fee per adult.
Inquire about pet fees and restrictions.

For more info, please call/text "7429StCatherine" to Edgar Rascon, Realtor, at 480-628-2929, email at edgrobinsongroup@gmail.com or apply at www.robinsongroupre.com/rental_listings

Viewing by appointment only

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.

(RLNE3309286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7429 W St Catherine Ave have any available units?
7429 W St Catherine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7429 W St Catherine Ave have?
Some of 7429 W St Catherine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7429 W St Catherine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7429 W St Catherine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7429 W St Catherine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7429 W St Catherine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7429 W St Catherine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7429 W St Catherine Ave offers parking.
Does 7429 W St Catherine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7429 W St Catherine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7429 W St Catherine Ave have a pool?
No, 7429 W St Catherine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7429 W St Catherine Ave have accessible units?
No, 7429 W St Catherine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7429 W St Catherine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7429 W St Catherine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
