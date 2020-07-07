All apartments in Phoenix
7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue
7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue

7407 West St Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7407 West St Charles Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Man, this place is huge!! The roomy floor plan presents flexibility for family, or social gatherings in the split common areas, while offering others their privacy in one of the four spacious bedrooms. The large master suite includes a full bathroom, offering both a separate tub and shower. Wake up to a gorgeous view of the Estrella mountain range. Two of the other bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout the home. Property is currently NOT enrolled in the Section 8 program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue have any available units?
7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue have?
Some of 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue offers parking.
Does 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue have a pool?
No, 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue has units with dishwashers.

