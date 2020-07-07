7407 W ST CHARLES Avenue

Amenities
Man, this place is huge!! The roomy floor plan presents flexibility for family, or social gatherings in the split common areas, while offering others their privacy in one of the four spacious bedrooms. The large master suite includes a full bathroom, offering both a separate tub and shower. Wake up to a gorgeous view of the Estrella mountain range. Two of the other bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout the home. Property is currently NOT enrolled in the Section 8 program.