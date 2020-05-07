740 East Turney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This one Bed one Bath Centrally located won't last long so schedule your appointment today. Just minutes away from Downtown you will have easy access to SR-51 and I-10 Freeways. Nearest Cross Streets are Indian School Road and 7th St right next to the VA Hospital. This Unit has On-site Laundry and Concrete floors which are nice to have in the summertime to keep the unit nice and cool with a glass of lemonade during our HOT Summer Months.



This Unit is Priced to Rent and won't last long.



Contact our office to set an appointment today or vist us at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to view all of our featured communities or to submit an application.



We Look forward to speaking with you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.