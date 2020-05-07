All apartments in Phoenix
740 East Turney Avenue

Location

740 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This one Bed one Bath Centrally located won't last long so schedule your appointment today. Just minutes away from Downtown you will have easy access to SR-51 and I-10 Freeways. Nearest Cross Streets are Indian School Road and 7th St right next to the VA Hospital. This Unit has On-site Laundry and Concrete floors which are nice to have in the summertime to keep the unit nice and cool with a glass of lemonade during our HOT Summer Months.

This Unit is Priced to Rent and won't last long.

Contact our office to set an appointment today or vist us at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to view all of our featured communities or to submit an application.

We Look forward to speaking with you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 East Turney Avenue have any available units?
740 East Turney Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 740 East Turney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
740 East Turney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 East Turney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 East Turney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 740 East Turney Avenue offer parking?
No, 740 East Turney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 740 East Turney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 East Turney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 East Turney Avenue have a pool?
No, 740 East Turney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 740 East Turney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 740 East Turney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 740 East Turney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 East Turney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 East Turney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 East Turney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
