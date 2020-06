Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful Moon Valley home! This home features a large back yard with a great sized patio to keep you from this AZ SUN, Inside this home has a nicely sized kitchen and plenty of room. Almost 1800 SQFT with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath and tile through out. Pictured dont do this home justice plus owner replaced all carpet with tile flooring.