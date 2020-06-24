7316 N 23RD Street

Amenities

Short term fully furnished rental from April 14 - October 31, 2019. Monthly rent is $3100 includes water, internet, satellite TV, maintenance of landscape and pest control. Tenant to pay for power. Great find in Central Phoenix ... this immaculate fully furnished 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home features high-end resort style amenities. Spectacular open kitchen and family room floor plan. Stainless steel appliances with granite island and counter tops. The Bayless Connector Trail is conveniently less than 500 steps from the front door. World class shopping and dining at the Biltmore Fashion Park are only minutes away. What a better way to call ''home'' when you are away from home. No smoking and pets allowed.