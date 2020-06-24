All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7316 N 23RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7316 N 23RD Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:10 AM

7316 N 23RD Street

7316 North 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7316 North 23rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Short term fully furnished rental from April 14 - October 31, 2019. Monthly rent is $3100 includes water, internet, satellite TV, maintenance of landscape and pest control. Tenant to pay for power. Great find in Central Phoenix ... this immaculate fully furnished 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home features high-end resort style amenities. Spectacular open kitchen and family room floor plan. Stainless steel appliances with granite island and counter tops. The Bayless Connector Trail is conveniently less than 500 steps from the front door. World class shopping and dining at the Biltmore Fashion Park are only minutes away. What a better way to call ''home'' when you are away from home. No smoking and pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 N 23RD Street have any available units?
7316 N 23RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7316 N 23RD Street have?
Some of 7316 N 23RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7316 N 23RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
7316 N 23RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 N 23RD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7316 N 23RD Street is pet friendly.
Does 7316 N 23RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 7316 N 23RD Street offers parking.
Does 7316 N 23RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7316 N 23RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 N 23RD Street have a pool?
No, 7316 N 23RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 7316 N 23RD Street have accessible units?
No, 7316 N 23RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 N 23RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7316 N 23RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College