All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7303 W Maldonado Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7303 W Maldonado Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:35 PM

7303 W Maldonado Road

7303 West Maldonado Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7303 West Maldonado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
Come take a look at this Great 3bd 2ba House in the Beautiful Trailside Point Community. It is just over 1400 sq ft of living space. Eat-in Kitchen Looks out to the Spacious Living Room Featuring New Laminate Wood Flooring. All Three Bedrooms have New Carpet as well! The Home is on a Corner Lot and Walking Distance to Schools and Parks. Large City Park has something for everyone: Multiple Jungle Gyms, Swings, Splash Pad, Basketball Courts, Ponds and Walking Paths. Close to Loop 202, Restaurants and Shopping. Small Pets Welcome with $300 Non Refundable Deposit. Rent $1400 Security Deposit $1400 One Time Admin Fee $150 Application Fee $55/Adult Call Kristi to set up a showing 320-267-1943 or Schedule through Shomojo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7303 W Maldonado Road have any available units?
7303 W Maldonado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7303 W Maldonado Road have?
Some of 7303 W Maldonado Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7303 W Maldonado Road currently offering any rent specials?
7303 W Maldonado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 W Maldonado Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7303 W Maldonado Road is pet friendly.
Does 7303 W Maldonado Road offer parking?
No, 7303 W Maldonado Road does not offer parking.
Does 7303 W Maldonado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7303 W Maldonado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 W Maldonado Road have a pool?
Yes, 7303 W Maldonado Road has a pool.
Does 7303 W Maldonado Road have accessible units?
No, 7303 W Maldonado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 W Maldonado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7303 W Maldonado Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College