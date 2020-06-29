7303 W Maldonado Road

Amenities

Come take a look at this Great 3bd 2ba House in the Beautiful Trailside Point Community. It is just over 1400 sq ft of living space. Eat-in Kitchen Looks out to the Spacious Living Room Featuring New Laminate Wood Flooring. All Three Bedrooms have New Carpet as well! The Home is on a Corner Lot and Walking Distance to Schools and Parks. Large City Park has something for everyone: Multiple Jungle Gyms, Swings, Splash Pad, Basketball Courts, Ponds and Walking Paths. Close to Loop 202, Restaurants and Shopping. Small Pets Welcome with $300 Non Refundable Deposit. Rent $1400 Security Deposit $1400 One Time Admin Fee $150 Application Fee $55/Adult Call Kristi to set up a showing 320-267-1943 or Schedule through Shomojo!