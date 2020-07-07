All apartments in Phoenix
730 E NORTH Lane

730 East North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

730 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
OWNER/AGENT*Lovely 2 BR townhouse in the very popular community of Pointe Tapatio* New carpet and paint* Fireplace and 1/2 bath downstairs* Blinds* Refrig,, washer & dryer* Great Views* Nice-sized fenced backyard* Close to pool and spa* Near North Mountain Park and approx 10 miles of walk, hike, and bike trails* Master BR has 2 closets, french doors & balcony* Rents include water, sewer, garbage collection, cable, pest services, & security patrol* Subject to credit approval and background check* Thank you for Showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 E NORTH Lane have any available units?
730 E NORTH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 E NORTH Lane have?
Some of 730 E NORTH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 E NORTH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
730 E NORTH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 E NORTH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 730 E NORTH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 730 E NORTH Lane offer parking?
No, 730 E NORTH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 730 E NORTH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 E NORTH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 E NORTH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 730 E NORTH Lane has a pool.
Does 730 E NORTH Lane have accessible units?
No, 730 E NORTH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 730 E NORTH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 E NORTH Lane has units with dishwashers.

