7223 W Raymond St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4866186082 ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with warm custom paint and tile throughout. Main living area includes open kitchen with breakfast nook, family room and small den perfect for an in-home office. Great natural light with vaulted ceilings! Kitchen includes recessed lighting, upgraded dark cherry wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and attached private bath with dual sinks, garden tub and stand up shower. Two guest bedrooms with side by side closets share the guest bath. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Recessed lighting gives the home a designer feel and dual sliding doors open to covered patio giving a true indoor/outdoor living experience. Max 2 spayed or neutered pets w/ add'1 $250 deposit. No Section 8 Base rent does not include monthly 5% tax/admin fee. $50 Application Fee, Non Refundable, up to 2 adults. Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove