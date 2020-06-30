7208 W Crown King Rd

Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Sienna Vista is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Sienna Vista is available for immediate move in! Home is on a premium lot with a view fence overlooking a community park and green belt. Home also features new carpet and paint, a breakfast bar, a loft, vaulted ceilings in the Master, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath, and a covered patio and rocked back yard. Property is located near schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



