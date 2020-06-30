All apartments in Phoenix
7208 W Crown King Rd

7208 West Crown King Road · No Longer Available
Location

7208 West Crown King Road, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sienna Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Sienna Vista is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Sienna Vista is available for immediate move in! Home is on a premium lot with a view fence overlooking a community park and green belt. Home also features new carpet and paint, a breakfast bar, a loft, vaulted ceilings in the Master, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath, and a covered patio and rocked back yard. Property is located near schools, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5503386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 W Crown King Rd have any available units?
7208 W Crown King Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7208 W Crown King Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7208 W Crown King Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 W Crown King Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7208 W Crown King Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7208 W Crown King Rd offer parking?
No, 7208 W Crown King Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7208 W Crown King Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 W Crown King Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 W Crown King Rd have a pool?
No, 7208 W Crown King Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7208 W Crown King Rd have accessible units?
No, 7208 W Crown King Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 W Crown King Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7208 W Crown King Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7208 W Crown King Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7208 W Crown King Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

