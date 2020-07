Amenities

Beautiful upgraded kitchen with views to the back yard. All appliances and Washer and dryer included. 4 bed rooms plus a den with a closet could be used as a bedroom or a office downstairs. All 4 bedrooms upstairs, Master has roman tub double sinks. Walk in closet with natural lighting. Move in ready see this home today get your keys in days. Nice size back yard with lemon tree. Looking for a long term tenant.