Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

7202 N 23RD Place

7202 North 23rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

7202 North 23rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
UNFURNISHED ARCHITECTURAL CONTEMPORARY with PANORAMIC VIEWS of PHOENIX. Watch SUNSETS & CITY LIGHTS. Designed for Entertaining with Media Room, Family Room, Game Room with Bar, Study and a Granite & Stainless Steel Gourmet Chef's Kitchen. The MASTER SUITE also with fabulous views boasts a huge SPA BATHROOM with spa tub, oversize shower and two large walk-in closets. Designer POOL & SPA with HUGE PATIO & low maintenance landscaping. CONSTRUCTION and QUALITY throughout make this one of the BEST Rental Residence in the BILTMORE AREA. ADDITIONAL extras like Fireplaces, Roller Shields, Built in BBQ, Sun Shades, Wine Cooler, Central Vac & 3 Car Garage. GREAT LOCATION with easy access to shopping, restaurants and Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 N 23RD Place have any available units?
7202 N 23RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7202 N 23RD Place have?
Some of 7202 N 23RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 N 23RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
7202 N 23RD Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 N 23RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 7202 N 23RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7202 N 23RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 7202 N 23RD Place does offer parking.
Does 7202 N 23RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 N 23RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 N 23RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 7202 N 23RD Place has a pool.
Does 7202 N 23RD Place have accessible units?
No, 7202 N 23RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 N 23RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7202 N 23RD Place has units with dishwashers.
