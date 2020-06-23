7202 N 23RD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

UNFURNISHED ARCHITECTURAL CONTEMPORARY with PANORAMIC VIEWS of PHOENIX. Watch SUNSETS & CITY LIGHTS. Designed for Entertaining with Media Room, Family Room, Game Room with Bar, Study and a Granite & Stainless Steel Gourmet Chef's Kitchen. The MASTER SUITE also with fabulous views boasts a huge SPA BATHROOM with spa tub, oversize shower and two large walk-in closets. Designer POOL & SPA with HUGE PATIO & low maintenance landscaping. CONSTRUCTION and QUALITY throughout make this one of the BEST Rental Residence in the BILTMORE AREA. ADDITIONAL extras like Fireplaces, Roller Shields, Built in BBQ, Sun Shades, Wine Cooler, Central Vac & 3 Car Garage. GREAT LOCATION with easy access to shopping, restaurants and Airport.