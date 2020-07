Amenities

fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

This home is located in the Garfield Historic District in Downtown Phoenix. It is only blocks away from the Roosevelt Arts District and Pierce st shops and restaurants. Enjoy being able to walk to all of the events and downtown hot spots. This home has brand new paint and flooring inside. It boasts an extra room to be used as a den/office as well as an extra living room.