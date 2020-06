Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Gated Community. Beautiful 2 story home located in the gated community of Golden Keys Central. Updated light fixtures, and kitchen counters. Master bedroom and bath makes up the entire second story. The kitchen opens up on to the family room and back patio. 2 car garage includes sealed concrete floor. Washer and dryer hook ups.