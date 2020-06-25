All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 715 W Milada Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
715 W Milada Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

715 W Milada Dr

715 West Milada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

715 West Milada Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Dobbins Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Large singel level home 4 bed 2 bath with POOL. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Dobbins Crossing,

Large Single LEVEL home with 2 living areas and a FORMAL Dining area! Newer Pebble tec Pool and 3 Car Garage. Updates include:NEW Water Heater 2014.Updated Kitchen counters, newer improved backyard Drip S , Kitchen Bar for Entertaining, eating area w/Bay Windows overlook sparkling pool. ALL APPLIANCES Huge living rm w/Arched Doorways + SEPARATE Dining Room w/vaulted Ceilings! Another Front room for office or private den/media room. Both Baths boast Double sinks! Separate Laundry room w/cabinets, Mountain Views in Back, Park at the end of street for your pets and children! 5 min to South Mountain- hiking& mountain biking! Minutes to Downtown Phoenix and 15 min to airport!

Cross Streets: Baseline/Central Directions: South to Dobbins, West to 8th street, which is one street west of 7th ave. North to Milada. East to house.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4869568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 W Milada Dr have any available units?
715 W Milada Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 W Milada Dr have?
Some of 715 W Milada Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 W Milada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
715 W Milada Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 W Milada Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 W Milada Dr is pet friendly.
Does 715 W Milada Dr offer parking?
Yes, 715 W Milada Dr offers parking.
Does 715 W Milada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 W Milada Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 W Milada Dr have a pool?
Yes, 715 W Milada Dr has a pool.
Does 715 W Milada Dr have accessible units?
No, 715 W Milada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 715 W Milada Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 W Milada Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College