715 W Milada Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool media room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Large singel level home 4 bed 2 bath with POOL. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Dobbins Crossing,



Large Single LEVEL home with 2 living areas and a FORMAL Dining area! Newer Pebble tec Pool and 3 Car Garage. Updates include:NEW Water Heater 2014.Updated Kitchen counters, newer improved backyard Drip S , Kitchen Bar for Entertaining, eating area w/Bay Windows overlook sparkling pool. ALL APPLIANCES Huge living rm w/Arched Doorways + SEPARATE Dining Room w/vaulted Ceilings! Another Front room for office or private den/media room. Both Baths boast Double sinks! Separate Laundry room w/cabinets, Mountain Views in Back, Park at the end of street for your pets and children! 5 min to South Mountain- hiking& mountain biking! Minutes to Downtown Phoenix and 15 min to airport!



Cross Streets: Baseline/Central Directions: South to Dobbins, West to 8th street, which is one street west of 7th ave. North to Milada. East to house.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4869568)