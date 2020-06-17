All apartments in Phoenix
714 W ROOSEVELT Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

714 W ROOSEVELT Street

714 West Roosevelt Street · (602) 788-1947
Location

714 West Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Story

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Be ready to look and fall in love at this COMPLETELY REMODELED FQ Story Historic home. The inside has been completely transformed using modern materials such as industrial-style frosted glass doors, an upgraded kitchen w/all stainless steel appliances and custom black concrete countertops mixed with the historic details of a real wood-burning, red brick fireplace and original woodwork and moldings. This is quite the rental property with 1 private bedroom and a separate bedroom/den, plus 2 baths. The inside laundry includes a full-sized washer and dryer. The charming front porch has a lighted ceiling fan where you can sit and watch the neighborhood go by. The large, fully landscaped, 8,950 sf lot has RV gate access both front and back for all your toys. Twice-monthly landscaping service is included making the yards maintenance free for you. EZ access to I-10, I-17, Loop 202 and SR 51. Only minutes from Sky Harbor Airport, all the activities of the Downtown Phoenix area and within only a short walking distance to the Light Rail stop at Central Ave and Roosevelt St.

Hurry, this terrific home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 W ROOSEVELT Street have any available units?
714 W ROOSEVELT Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 W ROOSEVELT Street have?
Some of 714 W ROOSEVELT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 W ROOSEVELT Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 W ROOSEVELT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 W ROOSEVELT Street pet-friendly?
No, 714 W ROOSEVELT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 714 W ROOSEVELT Street offer parking?
Yes, 714 W ROOSEVELT Street does offer parking.
Does 714 W ROOSEVELT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 W ROOSEVELT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 W ROOSEVELT Street have a pool?
No, 714 W ROOSEVELT Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 W ROOSEVELT Street have accessible units?
No, 714 W ROOSEVELT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 W ROOSEVELT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 W ROOSEVELT Street has units with dishwashers.
