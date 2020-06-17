714 W ROOSEVELT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Be ready to look and fall in love at this COMPLETELY REMODELED FQ Story Historic home. The inside has been completely transformed using modern materials such as industrial-style frosted glass doors, an upgraded kitchen w/all stainless steel appliances and custom black concrete countertops mixed with the historic details of a real wood-burning, red brick fireplace and original woodwork and moldings. This is quite the rental property with 1 private bedroom and a separate bedroom/den, plus 2 baths. The inside laundry includes a full-sized washer and dryer. The charming front porch has a lighted ceiling fan where you can sit and watch the neighborhood go by. The large, fully landscaped, 8,950 sf lot has RV gate access both front and back for all your toys. Twice-monthly landscaping service is included making the yards maintenance free for you. EZ access to I-10, I-17, Loop 202 and SR 51. Only minutes from Sky Harbor Airport, all the activities of the Downtown Phoenix area and within only a short walking distance to the Light Rail stop at Central Ave and Roosevelt St.



Hurry, this terrific home will not last long.