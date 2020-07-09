All apartments in Phoenix
7126 N. 19th Ave # 102
7126 N. 19th Ave # 102

7126 North 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7126 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Central Phoenix condo is completely upgraded and in fantastic condition! Modern touches throughout with grey paint, tile backslash and white cabinets in kitchen, and remodeled bathrooms one with tile shower. Balcony off master suite with plenty of space. Small dogs considered with pet deposits.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays electric. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

