All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 712 W VOGEL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
712 W VOGEL Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

712 W VOGEL Avenue

712 W Vogel Ave · (401) 300-9314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Sunnyslope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

712 W Vogel Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sunnyslope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Private Mountain, 360 Degree Birdseye Views, ULTRA RARE OPPORTUNITY!!!Some people call it The Hill Top Haven; others call it The Eagle's Nest. You can call it whatever you want, as there is simply nothing else like it on the market! The property is a breathtaking mid-century modern home designed by the acclaimed architect Paul Christian Yeager, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright. Nestled atop a private mountain, this famous home is situated on one of the highest view sites in Phoenix with stunning 360 degree views! The interior has been fully renovated yet still retains all the Yaeger signatures such as soaring vaulted ceilings, exposed natural quarried stone walls, wood ceilings, and large walls of glass. The home features 4 beds (or 3+ office), 3 baths, 5,262 sq ft of living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 W VOGEL Avenue have any available units?
712 W VOGEL Avenue has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 W VOGEL Avenue have?
Some of 712 W VOGEL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 W VOGEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 W VOGEL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 W VOGEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 712 W VOGEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 712 W VOGEL Avenue offer parking?
No, 712 W VOGEL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 712 W VOGEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 W VOGEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 W VOGEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 W VOGEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 W VOGEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 W VOGEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 W VOGEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 W VOGEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 712 W VOGEL Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity