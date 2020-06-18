712 W VOGEL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Private Mountain, 360 Degree Birdseye Views, ULTRA RARE OPPORTUNITY!!!Some people call it The Hill Top Haven; others call it The Eagle's Nest. You can call it whatever you want, as there is simply nothing else like it on the market! The property is a breathtaking mid-century modern home designed by the acclaimed architect Paul Christian Yeager, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright. Nestled atop a private mountain, this famous home is situated on one of the highest view sites in Phoenix with stunning 360 degree views! The interior has been fully renovated yet still retains all the Yaeger signatures such as soaring vaulted ceilings, exposed natural quarried stone walls, wood ceilings, and large walls of glass. The home features 4 beds (or 3+ office), 3 baths, 5,262 sq ft of living.