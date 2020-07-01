All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7119 N 23rd Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7119 N 23rd Way
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

7119 N 23rd Way

7119 North 23rd Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7119 North 23rd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Hillside North Phoenix Home - Property Id: 194490

Location, Location, Location. This home boasts fantastic views of the city of Phoenix. Home has 4 bedrooms 3 baths in main home and a detached quest quarters with additional bedroom and bath. Just minutes from downtown, scottsdale, freeway, ballparks, trendy restaraunts and bars. Fully Furnished rental available for minimum of 1 month intervals. Home has a pool, two car garage, and multiple patios. Call for additional detalis and availability.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194490
Property Id 194490

(RLNE5442912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 N 23rd Way have any available units?
7119 N 23rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7119 N 23rd Way have?
Some of 7119 N 23rd Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7119 N 23rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
7119 N 23rd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 N 23rd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7119 N 23rd Way is pet friendly.
Does 7119 N 23rd Way offer parking?
Yes, 7119 N 23rd Way offers parking.
Does 7119 N 23rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7119 N 23rd Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 N 23rd Way have a pool?
Yes, 7119 N 23rd Way has a pool.
Does 7119 N 23rd Way have accessible units?
No, 7119 N 23rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 N 23rd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7119 N 23rd Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College