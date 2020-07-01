7119 N 23rd Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Hillside North Phoenix Home - Property Id: 194490



Location, Location, Location. This home boasts fantastic views of the city of Phoenix. Home has 4 bedrooms 3 baths in main home and a detached quest quarters with additional bedroom and bath. Just minutes from downtown, scottsdale, freeway, ballparks, trendy restaraunts and bars. Fully Furnished rental available for minimum of 1 month intervals. Home has a pool, two car garage, and multiple patios. Call for additional detalis and availability.

