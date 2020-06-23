All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
7118 W Beverly Road
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:14 PM

7118 W Beverly Road

7118 West Beverly Road · No Longer Available
Location

7118 West Beverly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
***Open House*** Saturday, March 21 12:00-1:00pm. Come and View this Beautiful 4bd 2ba Home with some Great Features! Light and Bright Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Lots of Cabinet Space. Opens into Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings. All Bedrooms are on one side of House all equipped with Ceiling Fans. Master Bedroom Has a Large Master Bath with Separate Shower, Tub and Toilet. Awesome Covered Patio is Screened in and has a Pet Door. Backyard is Landscaped and Low Maintenance with additional Storage Shed. Washer and Dryer Included! Home is Currently Owner Occupied, Do Not Disturb. Pets Welcome with $300 Non Refundable Deposit. Schedule Showings through Shomojo or Call Kristi: 320-267-1943. Rent: $1499 + $7 (processing-NO TAX) Security Deposit: $1499 One time Admin Fee: $150 Application: $55/Adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7118 W Beverly Road have any available units?
7118 W Beverly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7118 W Beverly Road have?
Some of 7118 W Beverly Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7118 W Beverly Road currently offering any rent specials?
7118 W Beverly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7118 W Beverly Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7118 W Beverly Road is pet friendly.
Does 7118 W Beverly Road offer parking?
No, 7118 W Beverly Road does not offer parking.
Does 7118 W Beverly Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7118 W Beverly Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7118 W Beverly Road have a pool?
Yes, 7118 W Beverly Road has a pool.
Does 7118 W Beverly Road have accessible units?
No, 7118 W Beverly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7118 W Beverly Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7118 W Beverly Road does not have units with dishwashers.

