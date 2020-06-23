7118 W Beverly Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

***Open House*** Saturday, March 21 12:00-1:00pm. Come and View this Beautiful 4bd 2ba Home with some Great Features! Light and Bright Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Lots of Cabinet Space. Opens into Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings. All Bedrooms are on one side of House all equipped with Ceiling Fans. Master Bedroom Has a Large Master Bath with Separate Shower, Tub and Toilet. Awesome Covered Patio is Screened in and has a Pet Door. Backyard is Landscaped and Low Maintenance with additional Storage Shed. Washer and Dryer Included! Home is Currently Owner Occupied, Do Not Disturb. Pets Welcome with $300 Non Refundable Deposit. Schedule Showings through Shomojo or Call Kristi: 320-267-1943. Rent: $1499 + $7 (processing-NO TAX) Security Deposit: $1499 One time Admin Fee: $150 Application: $55/Adult