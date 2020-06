7116 W Williams Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

THIS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME IS SUPER CLEAN WITH WONDERFUL FROND AND BACK YARD LANDSCAPING. WHEN YOU ENTER THE HOME YOU SEE A NEW PAINT, NEW TILE FLOORING, WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. VAULTED CEILINGS RUN THROUGHOUT THE HOME. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM COMES WITH A LARGE MASTER WALK IN CLOSET, PLUS A LARGE TUB FOR RELAXING IN. P REWIRED SURROUND SOUNDS IN GREAT ROOM, ALL ROOMS HAVE FANS. ALL ROOMS HAVE ADJUSTABLE LIGHTING. THE HOME IS ACROSS STREET FROM SCHOOLS, BUT FAR ENOUGH FROM SCHOOL TRAFFIC. ONE MILE TO THE NEW 202.