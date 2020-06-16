7052 N 1ST Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic Location in Central Corridor offering 5 Bedrooms and 4 full baths. One of the beds is like a little suite. Madison Schools and/or Brophy/Xavier are down the street. Master is located downstairs with a 2-way fireplace, inviting oval tub, separate shower, huge closet. There is another full bedroom and full bath downstairs for guest, family or ??? Gourmet kitchen with eat in area, granite counters, top of the line stainless appliances. Kitchen is open to Family Room. Elegant spiral wood staircase leads to 3 bedrooms upstairs. The owner is in the process of repairs/improvements. Brophy, Xavier & All Saints families... Here is your perfect location!