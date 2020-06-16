All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:53 PM

7052 N 1ST Avenue

7052 North 1st Avenue · (480) 652-2004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7052 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
North Central Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic Location in Central Corridor offering 5 Bedrooms and 4 full baths. One of the beds is like a little suite. Madison Schools and/or Brophy/Xavier are down the street. Master is located downstairs with a 2-way fireplace, inviting oval tub, separate shower, huge closet. There is another full bedroom and full bath downstairs for guest, family or ??? Gourmet kitchen with eat in area, granite counters, top of the line stainless appliances. Kitchen is open to Family Room. Elegant spiral wood staircase leads to 3 bedrooms upstairs. The owner is in the process of repairs/improvements. Brophy, Xavier & All Saints families... Here is your perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7052 N 1ST Avenue have any available units?
7052 N 1ST Avenue has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7052 N 1ST Avenue have?
Some of 7052 N 1ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7052 N 1ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7052 N 1ST Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7052 N 1ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7052 N 1ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7052 N 1ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7052 N 1ST Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7052 N 1ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7052 N 1ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7052 N 1ST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7052 N 1ST Avenue has a pool.
Does 7052 N 1ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7052 N 1ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7052 N 1ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7052 N 1ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
