Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:49 PM

7044 West Garfield Street

7044 West Garfield Street · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7044 West Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$949

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath property in Phoenix at 67th Ave and I10 with NO HOA! Ready for Immediate Move In! Neutral colors throughout, tile flooring, ceiling fans, and cozy kitchen! Eat in Kitchen features a plethora of all white cabinets, and TONS of counter space! Brand new stainless steel appliances. Home also has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Large storage/workshop/laundry attached to the house. Covered patio out back with lots of room to roam, entertain, and enjoy nature. Fresh exterior paint, fresh interior paint, new kitchen, and new bathroom! No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $949 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7044 West Garfield Street have any available units?
7044 West Garfield Street has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7044 West Garfield Street have?
Some of 7044 West Garfield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7044 West Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
7044 West Garfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7044 West Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 7044 West Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7044 West Garfield Street offer parking?
No, 7044 West Garfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 7044 West Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7044 West Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7044 West Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 7044 West Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 7044 West Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 7044 West Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7044 West Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7044 West Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
