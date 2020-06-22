7044 West Garfield Street

Amenities

Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath property in Phoenix at 67th Ave and I10 with NO HOA! Ready for Immediate Move In! Neutral colors throughout, tile flooring, ceiling fans, and cozy kitchen! Eat in Kitchen features a plethora of all white cabinets, and TONS of counter space! Brand new stainless steel appliances. Home also has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Large storage/workshop/laundry attached to the house. Covered patio out back with lots of room to roam, entertain, and enjoy nature. Fresh exterior paint, fresh interior paint, new kitchen, and new bathroom! No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $949 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



