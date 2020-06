Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Located in the coveted Madison School District and on a quiet cul-de-sac lot, this red brick charmer is sure to rent quickly! Highlights include an open concept, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, like new carpet and paint, plantation shutters, indoor laundry, a bonus room that can be used for a play room, office or anything you need. Large backyard with tons of grass and an extended patio make this home perfect for entertaining. Call today to see this house. It will move fast!