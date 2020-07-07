All apartments in Phoenix
7023 N 11TH Place
7023 N 11TH Place

7023 North 11th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7023 North 11th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION ** PERFECTLY REMODELED VINTAGE CHARMER sits on a quiet street close to the 51-FWY, MOUNTAIN PRESERVE, GROCERY, YUMMY RESTAURANTS (Sierra Bonita, 1000ft from the Orchard DutchBros) & MORE!! ** OPEN & BRIGHT with NEUTRAL PAINT, TILE, CARPET & CEILING FANS t/o ** SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM connects LIVING & DINING space highlighted by a BIG PICTURE WINDOW looking out to GRASSY FRONT YARD & SITTING PORCH ** KITCHEN features GAS OVEN/RANGE & BEAUTIFUL butcher block COUNTERTOPS ** LUSH BACKYARD with LARGE COVERED PATIO ** HUGE and DETACHED STORAGE CLOSET underneath CARPORT ** INSIDE LAUNDRY ** ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED ** Pets Lessor Approval * $40/per adult applicant-GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST ** AVAILABLE 11/9/19 *****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7023 N 11TH Place have any available units?
7023 N 11TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7023 N 11TH Place have?
Some of 7023 N 11TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7023 N 11TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
7023 N 11TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7023 N 11TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7023 N 11TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 7023 N 11TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 7023 N 11TH Place offers parking.
Does 7023 N 11TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7023 N 11TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7023 N 11TH Place have a pool?
No, 7023 N 11TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 7023 N 11TH Place have accessible units?
No, 7023 N 11TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7023 N 11TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7023 N 11TH Place has units with dishwashers.

