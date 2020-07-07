7023 N 11TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION ** PERFECTLY REMODELED VINTAGE CHARMER sits on a quiet street close to the 51-FWY, MOUNTAIN PRESERVE, GROCERY, YUMMY RESTAURANTS (Sierra Bonita, 1000ft from the Orchard DutchBros) & MORE!! ** OPEN & BRIGHT with NEUTRAL PAINT, TILE, CARPET & CEILING FANS t/o ** SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM connects LIVING & DINING space highlighted by a BIG PICTURE WINDOW looking out to GRASSY FRONT YARD & SITTING PORCH ** KITCHEN features GAS OVEN/RANGE & BEAUTIFUL butcher block COUNTERTOPS ** LUSH BACKYARD with LARGE COVERED PATIO ** HUGE and DETACHED STORAGE CLOSET underneath CARPORT ** INSIDE LAUNDRY ** ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED ** Pets Lessor Approval * $40/per adult applicant-GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST ** AVAILABLE 11/9/19 *****