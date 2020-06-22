702 W VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great RANCH STYLE HOME block from the ENCANTO GOLF COURSE! Tiled floor throughout. Original Steel casement windows. Bathrooms w/original tile in main house. All appliances including restored antique gas stove & newer washer/dryer. Family room w/built in bookcases. Big living room & formal dining room. Nice covered patio area between studio & main house. Studio has 260 sf. w/separated entry, full bathroom & central A/C unit & separated gas water heater. Driveway for 2 cars. Big storage/shed in backyard. Lots of trees w/nice landscaped back & front yard, keeping the front of the house cool during the summer. Lots of storages & closets. OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENING SERVICE!!