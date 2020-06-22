All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

702 W VIRGINIA Avenue

702 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

702 West Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Encanto Palmcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Great RANCH STYLE HOME block from the ENCANTO GOLF COURSE! Tiled floor throughout. Original Steel casement windows. Bathrooms w/original tile in main house. All appliances including restored antique gas stove & newer washer/dryer. Family room w/built in bookcases. Big living room & formal dining room. Nice covered patio area between studio & main house. Studio has 260 sf. w/separated entry, full bathroom & central A/C unit & separated gas water heater. Driveway for 2 cars. Big storage/shed in backyard. Lots of trees w/nice landscaped back & front yard, keeping the front of the house cool during the summer. Lots of storages & closets. OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENING SERVICE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
702 W VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
702 W VIRGINIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 W VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
