Phoenix, AZ
702 W PALO VERDE Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

702 W PALO VERDE Drive

702 West Palo Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

702 West Palo Verde Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sunview Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Looking for a stunning home in Central Phoenix? Built in 1948 Completely redone top to bottom with over $200,000 in upgrades including plumbing, HVAC,, electrical, flooring and everything else. The only exceptions are two original 10 foot picture windows and the brick exterior. The customized over-sized kitchen features European high gloss cabinets, unique tile, wooden backsplash and granite counter tops. From the over-sized garage enter the home from the mud room/pantry into the Kitchen. Additional parking in front for 2 cars on pavers as well as one car parking behind gate. 2 covered porches--front and side. Wet Bar with granite waterfall. Magnificent master closet. Modern master bathroom with huge walk-in shower and separate tub. All 3 bathrooms stylishly updated. Professionally designed back yard. Mature shade trees with grass and artificial turf where appropriate. Laundry Room includes sink, granite counter and ample room for folding clothes. Large storage cabinets. Enjoy the electric fireplace that provides heat, color and ambiance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 W PALO VERDE Drive have any available units?
702 W PALO VERDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 W PALO VERDE Drive have?
Some of 702 W PALO VERDE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 W PALO VERDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 W PALO VERDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W PALO VERDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 702 W PALO VERDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 702 W PALO VERDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 702 W PALO VERDE Drive offers parking.
Does 702 W PALO VERDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 W PALO VERDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W PALO VERDE Drive have a pool?
No, 702 W PALO VERDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 702 W PALO VERDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 702 W PALO VERDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 702 W PALO VERDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 W PALO VERDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
