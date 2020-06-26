702 W PALO VERDE Drive

Amenities

Looking for a stunning home in Central Phoenix? Built in 1948 Completely redone top to bottom with over $200,000 in upgrades including plumbing, HVAC,, electrical, flooring and everything else. The only exceptions are two original 10 foot picture windows and the brick exterior. The customized over-sized kitchen features European high gloss cabinets, unique tile, wooden backsplash and granite counter tops. From the over-sized garage enter the home from the mud room/pantry into the Kitchen. Additional parking in front for 2 cars on pavers as well as one car parking behind gate. 2 covered porches--front and side. Wet Bar with granite waterfall. Magnificent master closet. Modern master bathroom with huge walk-in shower and separate tub. All 3 bathrooms stylishly updated. Professionally designed back yard. Mature shade trees with grass and artificial turf where appropriate. Laundry Room includes sink, granite counter and ample room for folding clothes. Large storage cabinets. Enjoy the electric fireplace that provides heat, color and ambiance.