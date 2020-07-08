All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 702 W MYRTLE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
702 W MYRTLE AVE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:08 AM

702 W MYRTLE AVE

702 West Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

702 West Myrtle Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW FOR SIX MONTH TERM

This fully furnished cozy and comfortable 800 sq ft residence is includes a well-stocked kitchen with dining area, living room, one bedroom with a queen bed and a full bath. There is a sofa bed for occasional guests. The guest house is fully air-conditioned, has high speed internet, and a stacking washer/dryer. Three outdoor patio areas provide opportunities to enjoy Phoenix's year round sunshine, and mature trees, citrus, and roses contribute to the peaceful atmosphere.

The house is located just north of Glendale, and just west of the Central corridor. It is freeway close, and just minutes from downtown, the Biltmore area, and the uptown entertainment district.

The rental rate includes a $250/month utility allowance. Pets on a case by case basis - there is a dog door to the fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 W MYRTLE AVE have any available units?
702 W MYRTLE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 W MYRTLE AVE have?
Some of 702 W MYRTLE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 W MYRTLE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
702 W MYRTLE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W MYRTLE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 W MYRTLE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 702 W MYRTLE AVE offer parking?
No, 702 W MYRTLE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 702 W MYRTLE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 W MYRTLE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W MYRTLE AVE have a pool?
No, 702 W MYRTLE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 702 W MYRTLE AVE have accessible units?
No, 702 W MYRTLE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 702 W MYRTLE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 W MYRTLE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College