702 W MYRTLE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

AVAILABLE NOW FOR SIX MONTH TERM



This fully furnished cozy and comfortable 800 sq ft residence is includes a well-stocked kitchen with dining area, living room, one bedroom with a queen bed and a full bath. There is a sofa bed for occasional guests. The guest house is fully air-conditioned, has high speed internet, and a stacking washer/dryer. Three outdoor patio areas provide opportunities to enjoy Phoenix's year round sunshine, and mature trees, citrus, and roses contribute to the peaceful atmosphere.



The house is located just north of Glendale, and just west of the Central corridor. It is freeway close, and just minutes from downtown, the Biltmore area, and the uptown entertainment district.



The rental rate includes a $250/month utility allowance. Pets on a case by case basis - there is a dog door to the fenced yard.