All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 702 S 1ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
702 S 1ST Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

702 S 1ST Street

702 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

702 South 1st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home! Newly remodeled AFFORDABLE home in one of the hottest new areas of downtown Phoenix. Walk downtown, Chase Field, dining etc... Cute home with one large bedroom as well as a small second bedroom or den. Modern bathroom. Gas range! Seller asks that potential renters drive by the home before any interior showings from listing agent. $30 needs to be added to rent each month for water which is paid by landlord. 580 minimum credit score, NO PREVIOUS RENTAL DELINQUENCIES and recent rental/mortgage history is to be provided by applicant with application. Thanks for viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S 1ST Street have any available units?
702 S 1ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 S 1ST Street have?
Some of 702 S 1ST Street's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 S 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S 1ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 702 S 1ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 702 S 1ST Street offer parking?
No, 702 S 1ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 702 S 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 S 1ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S 1ST Street have a pool?
No, 702 S 1ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 S 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 702 S 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 S 1ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College