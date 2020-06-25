702 S 1ST Street

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home! Newly remodeled AFFORDABLE home in one of the hottest new areas of downtown Phoenix. Walk downtown, Chase Field, dining etc... Cute home with one large bedroom as well as a small second bedroom or den. Modern bathroom. Gas range! Seller asks that potential renters drive by the home before any interior showings from listing agent. $30 needs to be added to rent each month for water which is paid by landlord. 580 minimum credit score, NO PREVIOUS RENTAL DELINQUENCIES and recent rental/mortgage history is to be provided by applicant with application. Thanks for viewing!