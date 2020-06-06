7014 S 57TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Applicants recommended to have 700+credit scores and no evictions/or criminal activity. Property also for sale $315,000. Attention to Detail, Move-In-Ready Upgraded Ranch Style Home in Gated Cottonfields Community. 18inch Tile flooring w/Medallion. Granite Countertops Island Kitchen w/High Bar Counter, Staggered Mocha Cabinets, Pantry, Large Master, Walk-in Closet, dual sinks, w/separate shower/tub. Two Sinks in Guest Bathroom, Extended Covered Patio, Outdoor Built-in-BBQ w/Granite Counters, Spa with waterfall into Pool. 3 car garage with Cabinets, HVAC-4yrs old, Exterior of home Painted, Newer Pool Decking. Plenty of Living Space with Built in Surround Sound Speakers inside & speaker wire set up in garage. Convenient distance to future 202 South Mountain Freeway.