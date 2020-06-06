All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7014 S 57TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7014 S 57TH Avenue
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:29 PM

7014 S 57TH Avenue

7014 South 57th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7014 South 57th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cottonfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Applicants recommended to have 700+credit scores and no evictions/or criminal activity. Property also for sale $315,000. Attention to Detail, Move-In-Ready Upgraded Ranch Style Home in Gated Cottonfields Community. 18inch Tile flooring w/Medallion. Granite Countertops Island Kitchen w/High Bar Counter, Staggered Mocha Cabinets, Pantry, Large Master, Walk-in Closet, dual sinks, w/separate shower/tub. Two Sinks in Guest Bathroom, Extended Covered Patio, Outdoor Built-in-BBQ w/Granite Counters, Spa with waterfall into Pool. 3 car garage with Cabinets, HVAC-4yrs old, Exterior of home Painted, Newer Pool Decking. Plenty of Living Space with Built in Surround Sound Speakers inside & speaker wire set up in garage. Convenient distance to future 202 South Mountain Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 S 57TH Avenue have any available units?
7014 S 57TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 S 57TH Avenue have?
Some of 7014 S 57TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 S 57TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7014 S 57TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 S 57TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7014 S 57TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7014 S 57TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7014 S 57TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 7014 S 57TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 S 57TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 S 57TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7014 S 57TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 7014 S 57TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7014 S 57TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 S 57TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7014 S 57TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College