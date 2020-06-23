7008 N BARBADOS Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, move-in ready patio home in Phoenix! Close to shopping, dining, freeway, and more. Exposed beams and a cozy tiled fireplace in the living room. New wide plank wood tile floors and carpet throughout the house! Designer kitchen with new shaker cabinets, quartz counters, and subway tile backsplash. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, including a fridge. Freshly painted interior! Remodeled bathrooms with sparkling clean showers, new vanities, and quartz countertops. This home has never been lived in since being renovated! Beautiful tiled master shower. Great floor plan with a large living area, 3 bedrooms and a kitchen eat-in area with a formal dining space. Come see this home today!