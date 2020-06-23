All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7008 N BARBADOS Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7008 N BARBADOS Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7008 N BARBADOS Place

7008 North Barbados Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7008 North Barbados Place, Phoenix, AZ 85021
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, move-in ready patio home in Phoenix! Close to shopping, dining, freeway, and more. Exposed beams and a cozy tiled fireplace in the living room. New wide plank wood tile floors and carpet throughout the house! Designer kitchen with new shaker cabinets, quartz counters, and subway tile backsplash. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, including a fridge. Freshly painted interior! Remodeled bathrooms with sparkling clean showers, new vanities, and quartz countertops. This home has never been lived in since being renovated! Beautiful tiled master shower. Great floor plan with a large living area, 3 bedrooms and a kitchen eat-in area with a formal dining space. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 N BARBADOS Place have any available units?
7008 N BARBADOS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 N BARBADOS Place have?
Some of 7008 N BARBADOS Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 N BARBADOS Place currently offering any rent specials?
7008 N BARBADOS Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 N BARBADOS Place pet-friendly?
No, 7008 N BARBADOS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7008 N BARBADOS Place offer parking?
Yes, 7008 N BARBADOS Place does offer parking.
Does 7008 N BARBADOS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 N BARBADOS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 N BARBADOS Place have a pool?
No, 7008 N BARBADOS Place does not have a pool.
Does 7008 N BARBADOS Place have accessible units?
No, 7008 N BARBADOS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 N BARBADOS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 N BARBADOS Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College