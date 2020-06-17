All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6915 E Sandra Terrace

6915 East Sandra Terrace · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6915 East Sandra Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
SANDRA TERRACE - NEW TROPICAL OASIS! PRIVATE POOL - Property Id: 233355

Brand new renovated 5 bedroom home in Central Scottsdale! Fully furnished with all new home amenities and designer finishes. Included with your stay: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Located only 2 minutes from the new entertainment area, Kierland shopping and the Scottsdale Quarter. Within 10 minutes to world-class golf and amazing outdoor activities; Camelback Mountain hiking, biking, TopGolf, Talking Stick Casino, spas & resorts and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. Monthly rent varies month by month: Jun: $3,750 Jul: $3,750 Aug: $3,750 Sep: $5,000. Utilities not included. Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233355
Property Id 233355

(RLNE5807235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 E Sandra Terrace have any available units?
6915 E Sandra Terrace has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 E Sandra Terrace have?
Some of 6915 E Sandra Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 E Sandra Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6915 E Sandra Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 E Sandra Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6915 E Sandra Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6915 E Sandra Terrace offer parking?
No, 6915 E Sandra Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6915 E Sandra Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6915 E Sandra Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 E Sandra Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 6915 E Sandra Terrace has a pool.
Does 6915 E Sandra Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6915 E Sandra Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 E Sandra Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6915 E Sandra Terrace has units with dishwashers.
