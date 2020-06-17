6915 E Sandra Terrace

Amenities

Brand new renovated 5 bedroom home in Central Scottsdale! Fully furnished with all new home amenities and designer finishes. Included with your stay: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Located only 2 minutes from the new entertainment area, Kierland shopping and the Scottsdale Quarter. Within 10 minutes to world-class golf and amazing outdoor activities; Camelback Mountain hiking, biking, TopGolf, Talking Stick Casino, spas & resorts and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. Monthly rent varies month by month: Jun: $3,750 Jul: $3,750 Aug: $3,750 Sep: $5,000. Utilities not included. Apply today!

