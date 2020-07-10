6843 E REDFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Raskin Estates, the heart of 85254! Walk in to a newly renovated open split floor plan with lots of natural light. Plantation shutters and brand new tile throughout. Double French doors lead to the backyard. Brand new bright kitchen cabinets with self-closing drawers and granite counter tops. Both bathrooms completely renovated, Master bath has walk-in shower, tub, granite counters and double sinks, Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet with sliding doors to the backyard. Backyard is an entertainer's dream with diving pool and huge corner lot. Walking distance to PV schools. Magic zip code with Scottsdale mailing address and Phoenix taxes + utilities.