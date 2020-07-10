All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6843 E REDFIELD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6843 E REDFIELD Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6843 E REDFIELD Road

6843 East Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6843 East Redfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Raskin Estates, the heart of 85254! Walk in to a newly renovated open split floor plan with lots of natural light. Plantation shutters and brand new tile throughout. Double French doors lead to the backyard. Brand new bright kitchen cabinets with self-closing drawers and granite counter tops. Both bathrooms completely renovated, Master bath has walk-in shower, tub, granite counters and double sinks, Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet with sliding doors to the backyard. Backyard is an entertainer's dream with diving pool and huge corner lot. Walking distance to PV schools. Magic zip code with Scottsdale mailing address and Phoenix taxes + utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6843 E REDFIELD Road have any available units?
6843 E REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6843 E REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 6843 E REDFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6843 E REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
6843 E REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6843 E REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 6843 E REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6843 E REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 6843 E REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 6843 E REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6843 E REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6843 E REDFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 6843 E REDFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 6843 E REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 6843 E REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6843 E REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6843 E REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College