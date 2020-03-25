6840 S 44th Ct

Amenities

Cute Cimarron Bungalow! - 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom has a split floor plan! ** The great room is tiled and there is carpet in the Bedrooms ** Ceiling fans in both bedrooms ** There is a small courtyard off the carport and a storage room**The area is a fenced and takes you into the great room ** Property has a Dishwasher and comes with stalked Washer Dryer and Refrigerator to facilitate easy move in. The yard is small and easy to care for. The unit is located close to I-10, and on the border of Tempe.



