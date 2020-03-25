All apartments in Phoenix
6840 S 44th Ct
6840 S 44th Ct

6840 South 44th Court · No Longer Available
Location

6840 South 44th Court, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Cimarron

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Cute Cimarron Bungalow! - 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom has a split floor plan! ** The great room is tiled and there is carpet in the Bedrooms ** Ceiling fans in both bedrooms ** There is a small courtyard off the carport and a storage room**The area is a fenced and takes you into the great room ** Property has a Dishwasher and comes with stalked Washer Dryer and Refrigerator to facilitate easy move in. The yard is small and easy to care for. The unit is located close to I-10, and on the border of Tempe.

To schedule a showing, please visit: https://showmojo.com/l/5807aa9084

(RLNE5009417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 S 44th Ct have any available units?
6840 S 44th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6840 S 44th Ct have?
Some of 6840 S 44th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 S 44th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6840 S 44th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 S 44th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6840 S 44th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6840 S 44th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6840 S 44th Ct offers parking.
Does 6840 S 44th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6840 S 44th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 S 44th Ct have a pool?
No, 6840 S 44th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6840 S 44th Ct have accessible units?
No, 6840 S 44th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 S 44th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6840 S 44th Ct has units with dishwashers.
