Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

6837 N 8th Avenue

6837 North 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6837 North 8th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful rental close to the I17 with a large master bedroom that has 2 closets, one is a huge walk in closet, 2 ceiling fans and snail-shell shower. BEAUTIFUL backyard oasis with a built in BBQ . Close to everything you could need!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6837 N 8th Avenue have any available units?
6837 N 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6837 N 8th Avenue have?
Some of 6837 N 8th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6837 N 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6837 N 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6837 N 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6837 N 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6837 N 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 6837 N 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6837 N 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6837 N 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6837 N 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6837 N 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6837 N 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6837 N 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6837 N 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6837 N 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

