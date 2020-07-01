6837 N 8th Avenue

Beautiful rental close to the I17 with a large master bedroom that has 2 closets, one is a huge walk in closet, 2 ceiling fans and snail-shell shower. BEAUTIFUL backyard oasis with a built in BBQ . Close to everything you could need!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
