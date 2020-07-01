6837 N 8th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful rental close to the I17 with a large master bedroom that has 2 closets, one is a huge walk in closet, 2 ceiling fans and snail-shell shower. BEAUTIFUL backyard oasis with a built in BBQ . Close to everything you could need!!