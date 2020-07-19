All apartments in Phoenix
6834 N 14TH Street

6834 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6834 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
House located in the central Phoenix. Close to 51 FWY, shopping centers, malls. Two bedrooms, formal living room, breakfast area, AZ room, large back yard, car port . Close to shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6834 N 14TH Street have any available units?
6834 N 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6834 N 14TH Street have?
Some of 6834 N 14TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6834 N 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6834 N 14TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6834 N 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6834 N 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6834 N 14TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6834 N 14TH Street offers parking.
Does 6834 N 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6834 N 14TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6834 N 14TH Street have a pool?
No, 6834 N 14TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6834 N 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6834 N 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6834 N 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6834 N 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.
