6834 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

PRIME LOCATION! WALKING DISTANCE TO KIERLAND COMMONS & SCOTTSDALE QUARTER. THIS BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME WAS RECENTLY REMODELED. TRAVERTINE FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LIVING AREAS & CARPET ONLY IN BEDROOMS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GRANITE BATHROOMS WITH UPGRADED MASTER SHOWER & PEDESTAL TUB IS PERFECT FOR RELAXING AFTER A LONG WORKDAY OR GOLFING. THE BACKYARD HAS MATURE CITRUS AND SHADE TREES & LARGE COVERED PATIO. THREE CAR EPOXY FLOOR GARAGES HAVE PLENTY OF ROOM FOR YOUR CARS AND TOYS. TWO RECENTLY INSTALLED A/C UNITS WILL COOL OR HEAT THE HOUSE EFFICIENTLY. EXTRA HOME FEATURES INCLUDE LARGE PANTRY, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM, CANTERA FIREPLACE, CEILING FANS & MUCH MORE! NEARBY SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & MORE!!



Due to the current world-wide COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, we're requiring all potential tenants and realtors to follow safety measures listed on the CDC website before entering the property.