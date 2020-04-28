All apartments in Phoenix
6833 E MONTREAL Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6833 E MONTREAL Place

6833 East Montreal Place · (480) 585-7070
Location

6833 East Montreal Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Kierland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2355 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Leased Jan-Feb-April 2021***Enjoy resort style living in this 2 bedroom + Den and/or 3 Bedroom executive home on a tremendous golf course view lot. Beautifully appointed with travertine flooring in kitchen, family room and all traffic areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Gas fireplace in family room, chef's kitchen with gas cook top, double ovens and breakfast bar. Split Master suite has king size bed, luxurious bath with separate shower and tub with jets. Wonderful use of windows showcasing views from most rooms. Outdoor living is just as great with two patio areas, built-in BBQ, fire pit and lovely landscaped yard. Private gated neighborhood with shopping, dining, golf, the Westin Kierland and more nearby. All the comforts of home! See remarks for monthly rate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6833 E MONTREAL Place have any available units?
6833 E MONTREAL Place has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6833 E MONTREAL Place have?
Some of 6833 E MONTREAL Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6833 E MONTREAL Place currently offering any rent specials?
6833 E MONTREAL Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6833 E MONTREAL Place pet-friendly?
No, 6833 E MONTREAL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6833 E MONTREAL Place offer parking?
Yes, 6833 E MONTREAL Place does offer parking.
Does 6833 E MONTREAL Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6833 E MONTREAL Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6833 E MONTREAL Place have a pool?
No, 6833 E MONTREAL Place does not have a pool.
Does 6833 E MONTREAL Place have accessible units?
No, 6833 E MONTREAL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6833 E MONTREAL Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6833 E MONTREAL Place has units with dishwashers.
