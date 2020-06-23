6827 S 39TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Gated neighborhood located at the Raven Golf Course. Desirable cul-de-sac location just steps away from the community pool and spa. Granite counters in spacious kitchen with loads of storage.! Surround sound in family room. This home features a bonus room/office. Extensive tile throughout except bedrooms. 10' ceilings, Master bath features garden tub, and separate shower, Rear yard patio extends full length of home with misters & nice grassy landscape. Gated golf course neighborhood and HOA maintains front yards. You'll love it!