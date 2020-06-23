All apartments in Phoenix
6827 S 39TH Place
6827 S 39TH Place

6827 South 39th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6827 South 39th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gated neighborhood located at the Raven Golf Course. Desirable cul-de-sac location just steps away from the community pool and spa. Granite counters in spacious kitchen with loads of storage.! Surround sound in family room. This home features a bonus room/office. Extensive tile throughout except bedrooms. 10' ceilings, Master bath features garden tub, and separate shower, Rear yard patio extends full length of home with misters & nice grassy landscape. Gated golf course neighborhood and HOA maintains front yards. You'll love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6827 S 39TH Place have any available units?
6827 S 39TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6827 S 39TH Place have?
Some of 6827 S 39TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6827 S 39TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6827 S 39TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6827 S 39TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6827 S 39TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6827 S 39TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6827 S 39TH Place does offer parking.
Does 6827 S 39TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6827 S 39TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6827 S 39TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 6827 S 39TH Place has a pool.
Does 6827 S 39TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6827 S 39TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6827 S 39TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6827 S 39TH Place has units with dishwashers.
