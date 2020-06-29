All apartments in Phoenix
6826 S 29TH Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

6826 S 29TH Lane

6826 South 29th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6826 South 29th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Laveen Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Floor plan with 4 large bedrooms, a large loft-Game room, Large Master bedroom with separate tub and shower, nice tile floor throughout most of downstairs and all bathrooms, Eat in Kitchen includes island and a large walk in pantry plus loads of cabinets and counter space, covered patio and grassy Front and back yard and 3 car. tandem garage. Rent Includes Front and back yard maintenance.Pets must be Approved by Landlord and aggressive breeds will no be accepted Tenant must carry Pet and tenant insurance.Dogs under 25lbs no CatsPlease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 S 29TH Lane have any available units?
6826 S 29TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6826 S 29TH Lane have?
Some of 6826 S 29TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 S 29TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6826 S 29TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 S 29TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6826 S 29TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6826 S 29TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6826 S 29TH Lane offers parking.
Does 6826 S 29TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6826 S 29TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 S 29TH Lane have a pool?
No, 6826 S 29TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6826 S 29TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 6826 S 29TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 S 29TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6826 S 29TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
