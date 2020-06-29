6826 S 29TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Spacious Floor plan with 4 large bedrooms, a large loft-Game room, Large Master bedroom with separate tub and shower, nice tile floor throughout most of downstairs and all bathrooms, Eat in Kitchen includes island and a large walk in pantry plus loads of cabinets and counter space, covered patio and grassy Front and back yard and 3 car. tandem garage. Rent Includes Front and back yard maintenance.Pets must be Approved by Landlord and aggressive breeds will no be accepted Tenant must carry Pet and tenant insurance.Dogs under 25lbs no CatsPlease.