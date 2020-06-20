All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6814 N 11th Pl

6814 North 11th Place · (623) 755-4998
Location

6814 North 11th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1975 · Avail. Jun 27

$1,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Available 06/27/20 North Central- East Camelback, SR51, dog friendly - Property Id: 103506

Come and enjoy this charming brick home in one of the most desired locations in phoenix AND in the Madison school district. Very secluded but yet convenient with the 51 near by taking you anywhere you want to go quick. Lots of trendy restaurants await you on 7th. Street offering a variety of tasty menus. A big, private, fully fenced backyard with shaded patio invites you to enjoy Phoenix's great weather almost all year around. Cook in the smartly designed, fully updated modern kitchen, complete with gourmet gas stove or capture the view out of the big picture window to enjoy the park like setting and mountain views. 3 larger bedrooms provide space for rest and play. For extra storage there is a fully secured storage off the spacious carport. Please note that the floors will have been updated to hard wearing luxury Vinyl flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms. We welcome the family dog and will take care of the lawn, fruit trees and SRP irrigation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103506
Property Id 103506

(RLNE5797733)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 N 11th Pl have any available units?
6814 N 11th Pl has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 N 11th Pl have?
Some of 6814 N 11th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 N 11th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6814 N 11th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 N 11th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6814 N 11th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6814 N 11th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6814 N 11th Pl does offer parking.
Does 6814 N 11th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6814 N 11th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 N 11th Pl have a pool?
No, 6814 N 11th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6814 N 11th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6814 N 11th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 N 11th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 N 11th Pl has units with dishwashers.
